SE Asia Stocks-Thailand rises on rate-cut hopes; Petronas units drag down Malaysia

* Singapore slips ahead of core inflation data * Thailand calls off LNG import plan with Petronas * Thai cenbank has not closed door to further easing - gov By Shruti Sonal Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thai stocks gained on Monday as comments by the central bank chief boosted hopes of further rate cuts, while units of Petronas dragged down Malaysia after Bangkok dropped a plan to import liquefied natural gas from the state-run oil and gas giant. The Bank of Thailand has not shut the door to further monetary policy easing if the economic situation is worse than expected, Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a business seminar. Last week, it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low after two cuts this year, and lowered its growth forecasts for this year and next as exports take a hit from the Sino-U.S. trade war and a strong baht. The benchmark SET Index hit its highest since Dec. 13, with healthcare and energy stocks leading the gains. Boosting investor sentiment, data showed the economy recorded a trade surplus of $0.55 billion in November, compared with a Reuters forecast of a $0.19 billion deficit. Malaysian equities retreated after Friday's sharp gains, dragged by index heavyweights Petronas Gas Bhd and Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd. Petronas Gas and Petronas Chemicals dropped as much as 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively, after Thailand called off a plan for its state-run power producer to import up to 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum from Petronas. Trading in most other Southeast Asian markets was thin as investors avoided making big bets ahead of the year-end holidays despite positive developments on the Sino-U.S. trade war front. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday Washington and Beijing had "achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal" and would "very shortly" sign it. Meanwhile, China said it will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some type of semiconductors next year, as it looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy. Profit-taking is "dominating the markets" despite positive news on global trade, said Nicholas Antonio Mapa, a senior economist at ING. Singapore shares fell slightly ahead of November core inflation data due to be released later in the day. The city-state's consumer price index likely grew 0.6% last month from a year earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0335 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3208.55 3212.39 -0.12 Bangkok 1580 1572.92 0.45 Manila 7799.41 7773.12 0.34 Jakarta 6278.859 6284.372 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1607.78 1610.18 -0.15 Ho Chi Minh 960.19 956.41 0.40 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3208.55 3068.76 4.56 Bangkok 1580 1563.88 1.03 Manila 7799.41 7,466.02 4.47 Jakarta 6278.859 6,194.50 1.36 Kuala Lumpur 1607.78 1690.58 -4.90 Ho Chi Minh 960.19 892.54 7.58 (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)