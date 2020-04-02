Asia
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand rises on stimulus hopes; Malaysia up as infection curve flattens

Arundhati Dutta

    * Malaysia coronavirus curve flattening - WHO
    * Philippines sole loser in the region

    April 2 (Reuters) - Thailand shares closed higher on
Thursday on hopes of fresh stimulus measures to cushion the
coronavirus' impact on its economy, while Malaysian equities
gained as the rate of new infections slowed. 
    Thai cabinet will consider a new package of economic
measures on Friday, its deputy prime minister said, days after
the country's finance minister said that a new package could be
worth more than 500 billion baht.
    The benchmark index rose 3%, helped by gains of
around 12% each in energy sector heavyweights PTT Pcl
and PTT Exploration and Production.
    Energy stocks were the top gainers, helped by a 10% climb in
crude oil futures. 
    In Malaysia, shares gained on reports that its
coronavirus infection curve was flattening. 
    Oil and gas sector leaders Petronas Gas Bhd and
Petronas Dagangan Bhd rose 2.3% and 6.5%,
respectively. 
    The number of virus cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in
mid-April and there are signs of a flattening of the infection
curve, the World Health Organization said.
    Indonesian shares closed 1.5% higher, with consumer
staples lifting the index. Cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam Tbk
 added almost 10%, while food conglomerate PT Indofood
Sukses Makmur Tbk gained 7%. 
    "It is still a volatile market as there are still
uncertainties on both macro and corporate fronts," Isnaputra
Iskanda, Head of Research at Maybank Kim Eng Sekuritas, said
while referring to Indonesian markets.  
    Meanwhile, Philippine equities closed down 1.2%, with
losses in heavyweight conglomerates SM Investments and
Ayala Corp weighing on the index. 
    The Singapore index closed 0.5% higher, while
Vietnamese markets were closed for a holiday.  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2453.03       2440.27      0.52
  Bangkok          1138.27       1105.51      2.96
  Manila           5342.31       5408.52      -1.22
  Jakarta          4531.685      4466.037     1.47
  Kuala Lumpur     1330.9        1322.66      0.62
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2453.03       3222.83      -23.89
  Bangkok          1138.27       1579.84      -27.95
  Manila           5342.31       7,815.26     -31.64
  Jakarta          4531.685      6,299.54     -28.06
  Kuala Lumpur     1330.9        1588.76      -16.23
 

