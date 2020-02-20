SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Singapore drop as virus cases outside China jump

Financials
    * Indonesia c.bank cuts rates, lowers 2020 growth forecast
    * Thailand hits over 3-yr closing low

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shares in coronavirus-hit economies of
Singapore and Thailand lost footing on Thursday as a sharp jump
in infections outside mainland China overshadowed Beijing's
widely-anticipated interest rate cut.
    China on Thursday reported a sharp drop in new virus cases,
however, infections in South Korea jumped, two deaths were
recorded in Japan and research showed that the pathogen was more
contagious than previously believed.
    Thai shares fell 1% to a more than three-year low,
with Airports of Thailand, the top drag on the index,
slumping 4.8% after flagging a 5% decline in its full-year
revenue due to the impact of the virus.
    Last week, Thai authorities said tourist numbers this year
could fall 12% due to the outbreak. The country's central bank
had also warned that economy will grow at a much slower pace
than previously forecast this year. 
    The bleak outlook for 2020 growth continues to weigh on the
index, said Mongkol Puangpetra, head of research at KTB
Securities (Thailand). 
    Singaporean shares closed 0.5% lower. Heavyweight
financials United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings
 shed 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.
    Local media reported here
 that three new cases of the virus were confirmed in the
city-state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected
to 84 - one of the highest tallies outside China.
    Singapore, one of the countries outside China hit hardest by
the virus, on Tuesday announced around $4.5 billion in financial
packages to help contain outbreak's economic impact.

    Indonesian equities eked out small gains as the
central bank cut interest rates to support an economy jolted by
a the epidemic, which also prompted Bank Indonesia to lower its
2020 growth outlook. 
    Earlier in the day, China lowered its benchmark lending
rate, in a widely expected move. 
    On the upside, shares in Vietnam ended 1% higher on
the back of real estate stocks. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3198.68   3213.71         -0.47
 Bangkok                1491.24   1505.54         -0.95
 Manila                 7413      7396.94         0.22
 Jakarta                5942.487  5928.791        0.23
 Kuala Lumpur           1534.98   1534.16         0.05
 Ho Chi Minh            938.13    928.76          1.01
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3198.68   3222.83         -0.75
 Bangkok                1491.24   1579.84         -5.61
 Manila                 7413      7,815.26        -5.15
 Jakarta                5942.487  6,299.54        -5.67
 Kuala Lumpur           1534.98   1588.76         -3.39
 Ho Chi Minh            938.13    960.99          -2.38
 



 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
