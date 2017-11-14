SE Asia Stocks-Thailand snaps 3 days of falls; Vietnam extends gains

By Ambar Warrick Nov 14 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping three consecutive sessions of declines, while Vietnam stocks climbed for an eighth straight session to close at their highest in nearly a decade. Gains in Thailand were broad based with real estate and energy stocks leading the rise. Property developer Central Pattana PCL closed at a record high, while oil and gas heavyweight PTT Group Pcl ended higher even after reporting a drop in third-quarter profit. CP All PCL was among the top contributors to the benchmark stock index after the convenience store operator posted a higher third-quarter net profit. Thailand has been the second worst performer among Southeast Asian stock markets this year. Vietnam shares closed slightly higher after rising as much as half a percent, posting their longest winning streak since September 2016. Financial and consumer discretionary stocks drove the gains. Philippine stocks recovered from early losses to close about 0.6 percent higher, snapping two consecutive sessions of declines, with industrials accounting for most of the gains. The recovery was driven mainly by selective buying of index heavyweights, RCBC Securities said in a note, adding that Manila Electric saw the highest amount of net foreign buying. Meanwhile, Asian shares ticked lower after Chinese economic data disappointed and a marked flattening in the U.S. yield curve rattled investors with concerns of a future slowdown. Among the Southeast Asian markets that fell, Singapore declined for a third straight session, hurt by financials and consumer discretionary stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3399.09 3419.13 -0.59 Bangkok 1702.63 1687.05 0.92 Manila 8379.64 8330.02 0.60 Jakarta 5988.292 6021.456 -0.55 Kuala Lumpur 1733.61 1737.49 -0.22 Ho Chi Minh 880.9 879.34 0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3399.09 2880.76 17.99 Bangkok 1702.63 1542.94 10.35 Manila 8379.64 6840.64 22.50 Jakarta 5988.292 5296.711 13.06 Kuala Lumpur 1733.61 1641.73 5.60 Ho Chi Minh 880.9 664.87 32.49 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)