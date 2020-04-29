SE Asia Stocks-Tick up on easing restrictions; Fed decision in focus

* Thai stocks hit highest since March 9 * Telecoms lift Indonesia, Singapore By Nikhil Subba April 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Wednesday, as investors cheered easing coronavirus curbs in some parts of the world while awaiting preliminary estimate for first-quarter U.S. economic growth and the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Oil prices gained as U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and on expectations demand will pick up as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease lockdowns. Market participants are now looking for any guidance from the Fed, which is due to issue a policy statement at the close of its two-day meeting later in the day. The advanced estimate is expected to provide a glimpse into the impact of coronavirus. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday. "With the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and the advanced Q1 U.S. GDP estimates expected during the U.S. trading day, the Asian session will likely remain in a wait-and-see mode,' Mizuho analysts said in a note. In Southeast Asia, Thai shares rose as much as 0.9% to their highest since March 9. Hana Microelectronics firmed 5.6% to its highest since April 20, while Thai Oil gained about 2%. Indonesian stocks strengthened about 0.6%, with information technology company Metrodata Electronics jumping 7.2%, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) advanced 4.4% to a two-week high. The government may sell around 425 trillion rupiah ($27.71 billion) of bonds to the market in the rest of 2020 to cover its widening fiscal deficit, the central bank governor said. Malaysian shares gained as much as 0.5%, helped by consumer and basic material stocks. Genting Malaysia climbed more than 4%, while Petronas Chemicals Group gained about 3%. Singapore shares climbed more than 0.5% to their highest since April 21, helped by financial and telecom stocks. DBS Group rose 0.6%, while Singapore Telecommunications advanced 1.4% to a near two-week high. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0331 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 2569.61 2562.95 0.26 Bangkok 1282.88 1274.99 0.62 Manila 5591.58 5574.98 0.30 Jakarta 4543.591 4529.554 0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1377.96 1372.2 0.42 Ho Chi Minh 771.92 767.21 0.61 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2569.61 3222.83 -20.27 Bangkok 1282.88 1579.84 -18.80 Manila 5591.58 7,815.26 -28.45 Jakarta 4543.591 6,299.54 -27.87 Kuala Lumpur 1377.96 1588.76 -13.27 Ho Chi Minh 771.92 960.99 -19.67 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)