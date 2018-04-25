SE Asia Stocks-Track Wall St lower; Indonesia at near 3-wk low

* Financials, industrials weigh on Singapore index * Indonesia, Malaysia head for 4th straight session of loss By Sumeet Gaikwad April 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday following an overnight drop in U.S. equities as investors pulled out of riskier assets after treasury yields hit a four-year high. U.S. stocks saw their worst day in two-and-a-half weeks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending losses for a fifth day after U.S. treasury yields crossed the 3 percent mark. In Southeast Asia, Singapore stocks fell to their lowest in a week, shedding 0.6 percent, as financials and industrials weighed. Keppel Corporation slipped 3 percent while lender DBS Group Holdings shed 0.8 percent. "The near 2 percent decline in Dow has spilled over into Singapore," said an analyst who did not wish to be named. Indonesian shares were headed for a fourth straight session of loss as financials and consumer staples fell. Unilever Indonesia, down as much as 4 percent, was the biggest loser on the index. The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks was down 1.4 percent. Malaysian stocks fell 0.7 percent as financials weighed while energy stocks dragged Thailand 0.3 percent lower. Philippine shares were trading flat as losses in industrial stocks offset gains in financial and real estate stocks. Bank of the Philippine Islands gained 1.6 percent while International Container Terminal Services plunged over 4 percent to its lowest in over one year. Vietnam was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0347 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3563.11 3584.56 -0.60 Bangkok 1782.09 1788.2 -0.34 Manila 7599.55 7600.36 -0.01 Jakarta 6167.502 6229.635 -1.00 Kuala Lumpur 1851.61 1865.34 -0.74 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3563.11 3402.92 4.71 Bangkok 1782.09 1753.71 1.62 Manila 7599.55 8558.42 -11.20 Jakarta 6167.502 6355.654 -2.96 Kuala Lumpur 1851.61 1796.81 3.05 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)