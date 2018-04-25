FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 25, 2018 / 3:53 AM / in 17 minutes

SE Asia Stocks-Track Wall St lower; Indonesia at near 3-wk low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Financials, industrials weigh on Singapore index
    * Indonesia, Malaysia head for 4th straight session of loss

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    April 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Wednesday following an overnight drop in U.S. equities as
investors pulled out of riskier assets after treasury yields hit
a four-year high.
    U.S. stocks saw their worst day in two-and-a-half weeks,
with the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending losses for a
fifth day after U.S. treasury yields crossed the 3 percent mark.

    In Southeast Asia, Singapore stocks fell to their
lowest in a week, shedding 0.6 percent, as financials and
industrials weighed. 
    Keppel Corporation slipped 3 percent while lender
DBS Group Holdings shed 0.8 percent.
    "The near 2 percent decline in Dow has spilled over
into Singapore," said an analyst who did not wish to be named. 
    Indonesian shares were headed for a fourth straight
session of loss as financials and consumer staples fell.
Unilever Indonesia, down as much as 4 percent, was the
biggest loser on the index. 
    The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks was
down 1.4 percent.
    Malaysian stocks fell 0.7 percent as financials
weighed while energy stocks dragged Thailand 0.3 percent
lower.
    Philippine shares were trading flat as losses in
industrial stocks offset gains in financial and real estate
stocks.
    Bank of the Philippine Islands gained 1.6 percent
while International Container Terminal Services plunged
over 4 percent to its lowest in over one year.
    Vietnam was closed for a holiday. 
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0347 GMT
        
 STOCK MARKETS                             
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3563.11   3584.56         -0.60
 Bangkok         1782.09   1788.2          -0.34
 Manila          7599.55   7600.36         -0.01
 Jakarta         6167.502  6229.635        -1.00
 Kuala Lumpur    1851.61   1865.34         -0.74
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3563.11   3402.92         4.71
 Bangkok         1782.09   1753.71         1.62
 Manila          7599.55   8558.42         -11.20
 Jakarta         6167.502  6355.654        -2.96
 Kuala Lumpur    1851.61   1796.81         3.05
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.