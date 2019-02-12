Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Trade in tight range, investors focus on Sino-US talks

    * Indonesia top loser, Vietnam rises 0.7 pct
    * Philippine December trade deficit narrows 

    By Anushka Trivedi
    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded
in a tight range on Tuesday as Washington and Beijing started a
new round of talks on Monday to resolve their months-long trade
dispute that has rattled equities globally since last year.
    U.S. and Chinese officials expressed hopes that the new
round of talks would bring them closer to striking a deal but
the White House economic adviser dampened sentiment when he
warned that March 1 is the "real deadline".
    Stock markets across broader Asia remained largely unchanged
in early trade.
    Indonesian shares fell about 0.4 percent, making
them the top losers in Southeast Asia, pressured by telecom and
consumer stocks. 
    Telekom Indonesia skidded as much as 1.8 percent,
while automotive services provider Astra International Tbk PT
 lost 2.5 percent.
    Philippine shares declined slightly, dragged by real
estate and industrial stocks. Meanwhile, the country's trade
deficit narrowed in December as imports tumbled for the first
time in a year.
    Malaysian shares slipped 0.2 percent, dragged by
material and healthcare stocks.
    Chemical producer Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd
fell 2 percent, while hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd
 dropped 2.5 percent.
    Vietnam shares climbed 0.7 percent with real state
and financial stocks leading the gains.    
    Property developer Vingroup JSC scaled 1.9 percent,
while Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam
gained 2.4 percent.
    Thailand shares traded sideways after the Election
Commission on Monday disqualified the princess from taking part
in the election.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0345 GMT
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3210.84   3206.27         0.14
 Bangkok            1641.58   1638            0.22
 Manila             8042.23   8061.54         -0.24
 Jakarta            6470.008  6495.002        -0.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1685.86   1688.56         -0.16
 Ho Chi Minh        932.56    926.1           0.70
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore          3210.84   3068.76         4.63
 Bangkok            1641.58   1563.88         4.97
 Manila             8042.23   7466.02         7.72
 Jakarta            6470.008  6194.498        4.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1685.86   1690.58         -0.28
 Ho Chi Minh        932.56    892.54          4.48
 
