SE Asia Stocks-Tread water amid fears over global economy; Indonesia gains

    * Singapore shares flat, Q3 GDP growth misses expectations 
    * Indonesian stocks climb after two sessions of losses

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares gained on Thursday,
clawing back some of the previous session's losses, while
lingering fears over U.S. monetary policy tightening and slowing
global economy kept most Southeast Asian stock markets on the
backfoot.
    Broader Asian shares ticked up slightly, drawing confidence
from overnight gains on Wall Street after a selloff earlier this
week in technology heavyweights.
    However, tensions over Sino-U.S. trade ahead of a
high-stakes meeting this month between U.S. President Donald
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping kept investor sentiment
fragile in Asia. 
    Indonesian shares gained 0.6 percent, after two
losing sessions, led by financials and consumer staples. 
    "I think investors are considering Indonesia as an
relatively insulated market during this tech and export driven
retreat," said Taye Shim, head of research and strategist at
Mirae Asset Sekuritas.
    "Further, Indonesia surprised the market with its recent
rate hike – which we think is a country specific relief factor,
which reinforced investor sentiment on the Indonesian market."
    Indonesia's central bank on Nov.15 unexpectedly raised its
benchmark interest rate for the sixth time this year, as
policymakers struggle to reduce imports and lower the country's 
current-account deficit.    
    Thai shares also edged higher, propped up by gains
in energy and consumer stocks. 
    Demand for energy stocks was boosted by an overnight
recovery in oil prices. 
    Gas and petroleum supplier PTT PCL and convenience
stores operator CP All PCL climbed marginally.
    Singapore shares were little changed after the
city-state's third-quarter GDP data showed economic growth was
slower than expected.
    Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd gained
as much as 2.8 percent, while Wilmar International Ltd
slipped 1.6 percent.
    The government also flagged further moderation in the
current quarter and warned that the U.S.-Sino trade war will
hurt growth in 2019.
    "Broadly, global demand may be dampened by moderating US
growth (amid fading fiscal stimulus) and US-China trade tensions
compound drag in Asia via China," Vishnu Varathan, senior
economist at Mizuho Bank said in a note. 
    Philippines shares inched lower, as industrials and
real estate stocks such as SM Prime Holdings and SM
Investment posted losses.
    
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3040.27   3038.65         0.05
 Bangkok         1618.39   1617.33         0.07
 Manila          7254.49   7265.45         -0.15
 Jakarta         5982.005  5948.052        0.57
 Kuala Lumpur    1692.68   1695.37         -0.16
 Ho Chi Minh     924.88    922.56          0.25
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3040.27   3402.92         -10.66
 Bangkok         1618.39   1753.71         -7.72
 Manila          7254.49   8558.42         -15.24
 Jakarta         5982.005  6355.654        -5.88
 Kuala Lumpur    1692.68   1796.81         -5.80
 Ho Chi Minh     924.88    984.24          -6.03
 

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job and Aman Swami; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)
