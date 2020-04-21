Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Tumble about 2% on U.S. crude price crash

Nikhil Subba

    * Philippines leads losses
    * Malaysia set for worst day so far this month
    * Singapore at lowest level since April 13

    April 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
pummelled on Tuesday, after a historic plunge in U.S. crude
futures to below zero highlighted the damage wreaked by the
coronavirus pandemic.
    Global markets fell, with the S&P 500 ending 1.79%
lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down
2.4% overnight. Broader Asian markets were also trading lower.

    "The impact of negative oil means different things for
different Asian economies - but if you have to generalize, it
isn't great news," Robert Carnell, regional head of research,
Asia-Pacific at ING, wrote in a note.
    Such a big negative deviation from the optimal price of oil
will likely weigh heavily on demand for Asia's exports, he
added.
    Most regional benchmark indexes tumbled more than 2%, with
Philippines falling as much as 2.7%.
    Consumer and industrial sectors led the declines. Aboitiz
Equity Ventures fell as much as 2.9%, while
conglomerate Alliance Global Group dropped 6%, hitting
its lowest level since April 8. 
    Malaysian stocks were down as much as 2%, set for
their worst day since April 1.
    Press Metal Aluminium weakened as much as 5.8% to
a one-week low, while CIMB Group tumbled 4.5%.    
    The Indonesian and Thai indexes both fell
nearly 2%. Tourindo Guide Indonesia dropped to a
five-week low, while Surapon Foods touched its lowest
in near two weeks.
    Singapore stocks shed as much as 1.6% to hit their
lowest level since April 13. 
    Sembcorp Industries declined as much as 4.4% to
its lowest since April 7, while Wilmar International
lost 3.5% to hit its lowest since April 6.
    
      
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0450 GMT
    
    
  Change on the day                                              
  Market                 Current      Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore              2561.01      2597.85         -1.42
  Bangkok                1253.61      1266.4          -1.01
  Manila                 5585.48      5733.65         -2.58
  Jakarta                4489.148     4575.905        -1.90
  Kuala Lumpur           1390.5       1413.12         -1.60
 Ho Chi Minh             768.7        794.97          -3.30
                                                      
  Change so far in 2020                               
  Market                 Current      End 2019        Pct Move
  Singapore              2561.01      3222.83         -20.54
  Bangkok                1253.61      1579.84         -20.65
  Manila                 5585.48      7,815.26        -28.53
  Jakarta                4489.148     6,299.54        -28.74
  Kuala Lumpur           1390.5       1588.76         -12.48
  Ho Chi Minh            768.7        960.99          -20.01
 
    

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
