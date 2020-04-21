SE Asia Stocks-Tumble about 2% on U.S. crude price crash

* Philippines leads losses * Malaysia set for worst day so far this month * Singapore at lowest level since April 13 By Nikhil Subba April 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were pummelled on Tuesday, after a historic plunge in U.S. crude futures to below zero highlighted the damage wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic. Global markets fell, with the S&P 500 ending 1.79% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 2.4% overnight. Broader Asian markets were also trading lower. "The impact of negative oil means different things for different Asian economies - but if you have to generalize, it isn't great news," Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING, wrote in a note. Such a big negative deviation from the optimal price of oil will likely weigh heavily on demand for Asia's exports, he added. Most regional benchmark indexes tumbled more than 2%, with Philippines falling as much as 2.7%. Consumer and industrial sectors led the declines. Aboitiz Equity Ventures fell as much as 2.9%, while conglomerate Alliance Global Group dropped 6%, hitting its lowest level since April 8. Malaysian stocks were down as much as 2%, set for their worst day since April 1. Press Metal Aluminium weakened as much as 5.8% to a one-week low, while CIMB Group tumbled 4.5%. The Indonesian and Thai indexes both fell nearly 2%. Tourindo Guide Indonesia dropped to a five-week low, while Surapon Foods touched its lowest in near two weeks. Singapore stocks shed as much as 1.6% to hit their lowest level since April 13. Sembcorp Industries declined as much as 4.4% to its lowest since April 7, while Wilmar International lost 3.5% to hit its lowest since April 6. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0450 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 2561.01 2597.85 -1.42 Bangkok 1253.61 1266.4 -1.01 Manila 5585.48 5733.65 -2.58 Jakarta 4489.148 4575.905 -1.90 Kuala Lumpur 1390.5 1413.12 -1.60 Ho Chi Minh 768.7 794.97 -3.30 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2561.01 3222.83 -20.54 Bangkok 1253.61 1579.84 -20.65 Manila 5585.48 7,815.26 -28.53 Jakarta 4489.148 6,299.54 -28.74 Kuala Lumpur 1390.5 1588.76 -12.48 Ho Chi Minh 768.7 960.99 -20.01 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)