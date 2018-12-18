SE Asia Stocks-Tumble in line with Wall Street on global growth woes

* Malaysian stocks slide to near 2-year low * Thai stocks at over 5-month low * Caution prevails ahead of Fed Meeting on Wednesday By Rashmi Ashok Dec 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets tumbled on Tuesday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street, with Malaysia falling to a near two-year low as investors continued to grapple with concerns about a cooling global economy. Risk appetite took a hit, with MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan shedding 0.3 percent in mid-morning trade, dealing a blow to regional markets which were yet to recover losses incurred after gloomy economic data from China last week. The Malaysian benchmark index plunged to a near two-year low, its lowest since Dec. 29, 2016, with IHH Healthcare Bhd's stock being the index's top percentage loser - down 4.5 percent- a day after the company halted its offer for India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd after India's apex court ruling on the deal. The Singapore index relinquished all gains from the previous session to fall 1.6 percent to a 1-week low, with financial stocks coming under pressure. Shares of the country's second-biggest listed lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd fell 1.9 percent, while those of industrial conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd slipped 2.4 percent. The Indonesian benchmark index slid to a near 3-week low and was on track for a third straight session in the red, with consumer stocks and financials weighing most on the index. Cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk's scrip slipped 2 percent, while that of lender Bank Central Asia Tbk weakened 2.1 percent. The Philippine index traded in line with peers and fell 1.3 percent, after closing unchanged in the previous session. Shares of industrial conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc fell 3 percent, while those of sector heavyweight SM Investments Corp lost about 2.3 percent. The Vietnamese index, which was the region's worst performer on Monday, slipped as much as 1.5 percent to an over 3-week low. Real-estate stocks took a hit, with Vinhomes Joint Stock Co's counter down 2.1 percent and that of Vingroup Joint Stock Co falling 1.5 percent. The Thailand index fell as much as 0.9 percent to an over 5-month low, with energy stocks faring the worst, after oil prices tumbled on worries of a supply glut and possible slump in future demand amid soft global growth outlook. Shares of energy companies PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL slipped 1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0310 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3063.89 3114.25 -1.62 Bangkok 1587.91 1601.48 -0.85 Manila 7421.52 7520.4 -1.31 Jakarta 6051.172 6089.305 -0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1633.46 1641.62 -0.50 Ho Chi Minh 926.58 933.65 -0.76 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3063.89 3402.92 -9.96 Bangkok 1587.91 1753.71 -9.45 Manila 7421.52 8,558.42 -13.28 Jakarta 6051.172 6,355.65 -4.79 Kuala Lumpur 1633.46 1796.81 -9.09 Ho Chi Minh 926.58 984.24 -5.86 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)