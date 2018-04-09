FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up as Trump's China optimism mutes trade war fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Asia shares higher, U.S. stock futures up 0.8 percent    
    * Vietnam touches record closing high
    * Singapore, Malaysia indexes gain for third straight
session

    By Nicole Pinto
    April 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Monday, tracking a rally in broader Asian shares and
upbeat U.S. stock futures that rose after U.S. President Donald
Trump claimed that China would take down its trade barriers,
soothing fears of a tariff war. 
    China, however, said that Washington was to blame for trade
frictions, repeating that it was impossible to negotiate under
"current circumstances". Investors are now waiting for a speech
by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Boao Forum on Tuesday.

    Asia shares ex-Japan rose 0.6 percent, while
the U.S. S&P 500 e-Mini futures climbed 0.8 percent.
    In Southeast Asia, Vietnam touched a record closing
high, led by financials and real estate stocks. 
    Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
 jumped 5.6 percent, while Vingroup JSC climbed
1.9 percent, both hitting record closing highs. 
    Indonesian shares rose 1.2 percent, with
Telekomunikasi Indonesia gaining 3.3 percent and
mining contractor United Tractors rising 2.2 percent. 
    The Thai index advanced 0.7 percent, with shares of
oil and gas company PTT PCL up 1.5 percent and Siam
Cement PCL climbing 2.1 percent. 
    Thailand's economy is expected to grow 4.1 percent this
year, up from a forecast 3.6 percent, as the recovery is
broadening, the World Bank said on Monday.
    The country's monetary policy still needs to remain
accommodative for some time until the economic recovery has
become clear and broad-based, the central bank governor said.

    Malaysian shares ended 0.7 percent higher, their
third session of gains, underpinned by higher material stocks. 
    Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd surged 13.8
percent, while Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd jumped 3.4
percent. 
    Singapore shares rose for a third straight session,
led by gains in financials.
    The Philippine stock market was closed for a holiday.
  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
                 Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3449.96   3442.5          0.22
 Bangkok         1751.27   1739.92         0.65
 Jakarta         6246.131  6175.052        1.15
 Kuala Lumpur    1849.71   1837.01         0.69
 Ho Chi Minh     1204.33   1199.96         0.36
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3449.96   3402.92         1.38
 Bangkok         1751.27   1753.71         -0.14
 Jakarta         6246.131  6355.654        -1.72
 Kuala Lumpur    1849.71   1796.81         2.94
 Ho Chi Minh     1204.33   984.24          22.36
 


 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
