SE Asia Stocks-Up; Indonesia hits over 6-week high

* Asia Ex-Japan shares hit 2-1/2 month high * Malaysia top gainer * Vietnam on track for 6th straight session of gain By Mensholong Lepcha June 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian shares gained on Thursday, in line with broader Asia, with Indonesia touching a more than 6-week high and Malaysia extending gains for a second straight session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent, its sixth straight session of gains, to a two-and-a-half month high. The Malaysian index, up more than 1 percent at 1795.77 buoyed by financial stocks, was the top gainer in Southeast Asia. CIMB Group Holdings gained as much as 2.4 percent and Malayan Banking was up as much as 3.9 percent. "The 1795 level is very crucial for the KLSE. So if it manages to go above the level firmly, then it may bring back a positive vibe to the index," said a Malaysia-based analyst on condition of anonymity. "A breach below this level (1795) signals a bearish tone." Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad accepted the central bank governor's resignation on Wednesday, as part of a government shake-up in a string of top official departures who were a part of the scandal-plagued previous government. Ratings agency Moody's said uncertainty over the smooth functioning of monetary policy could rise if a central bank governor was not appointed promptly. Across the Straits of Malacca, Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.7 percent on broad-based buying with Bank Negara Indonesia gaining as much as 1.5 percent and Telkom Indonesia adding as much as 1 percent. An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks rose nearly 0.6 percent. Singapore shares added as much as 0.6 percent, led by lenders. DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 1.5 percent while rival OCBC gained as much as 0.8 percent. Vietnam shares rose as much as 0.9 percent to a more than two-week high and were on track for a sixth straight session of gains. Real estate firm Vinhomes JSC hit an all-time high while food processor Masan Group rose nearly 5 percent. Philippines firmed up nearly 0.8 percent, its third straight session of gains, boosted by financials. BDO Unibank, up as much as 2.1 percent, was the top gainer. Thai shares edged 0.2 percent higher, buttressed by gains in the materials and financial sectors. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0350 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3474.48 3467.81 0.19 Bangkok 1740.61 1738.7 0.11 Manila 7731.4 7689.14 0.55 Jakarta 6087.816 6069.713 0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1795.97 1777.13 1.06 Ho Chi Minh 1038.4 1034.5 0.38 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3474.48 3402.92 2.10 Bangkok 1740.61 1753.71 -0.75 Manila 7731.4 8558.42 -9.66 Jakarta 6087.816 6355.654 -4.21 Kuala Lumpur 1795.97 1796.81 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 1038.4 984.24 5.50 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Vyas Mohan)