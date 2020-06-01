SE Asia Stocks-Up on softer-than-feared Trump response to China, Vietnam leads

* Malaysia and the Philippines extend rally to fourth day * Thailand hits highest close since March 6 * Vietnam rises for third day By Arundhati Dutta June 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets rose on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump left the trade deal with China intact despite escalating tensions over Hong Kong's autonomy, with signs of a gradual recovery in the Chinese economy also helping sentiment. In a move that relieved markets, which were impacted over the past year by the ups and downs of U.S.-China relations, Trump stopped short of an immediate end to Hong Kong's privileges, but said he would start the process. Adding to cheer was an official survey from China, the region's biggest trading partner, which showed an increased momentum in its services and construction sectors in May. In Thailand and the Philippines, it was the first day after lockdowns were eased. Singaporean stocks closed up 1.6%, with conglomerates Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd adding 2.8% and 3.4%, respectively. In Malaysia, rubber glove maker Top Glove Corp, up nearly 17%, sent the index to its highest close in three months. An increase in demand for gloves due to COVID-19 was stoking optimism over the firm's third-quarter earnings, set to be released on June 18 - according to researchers at CGS-CIMB Securities. In Thailand, the parliament on Sunday passed a 1.9 trillion baht ($58 billion) package to support its virus-hit economy, driving the local benchmark to its highest close since March 6. Gains were underpinned by energy stocks. Philippine equities, which rose 1.6%, hit their highest closing level since mid-April, with big cap financials such as Security Bank Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp being among the top gainers. Both the Philippine and Malaysian indexes extended their winning streak to a fourth session, while for Vietnam, it was a third straight day of gains. Indonesian markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2550.86 2510.75 1.60 Bangkok 1352.37 1342.85 0.71 Manila 5930.17 5838.84 1.56 Kuala Lumpur 1490.14 1473.25 1.15 Ho Chi Minh 878.67 864.47 1.64 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2550.86 3222.83 -20.85 Bangkok 1352.37 1579.84 -14.40 Manila 5930.17 7,815.26 -24.12 Kuala Lumpur 1490.14 1588.76 -6.21 Ho Chi Minh 878.67 960.99 -8.57 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)