Financials
June 1, 2020 / 10:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up on softer-than-feared Trump response to China, Vietnam leads

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Malaysia and the Philippines extend rally to fourth day
    * Thailand hits highest close since March 6
    * Vietnam rises for third day 

    By Arundhati Dutta
    June 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets rose on Monday
after U.S. President Donald Trump left the trade deal with China
intact despite escalating tensions over Hong Kong's autonomy,
with signs of a gradual recovery in the Chinese economy also
helping sentiment.  
    In a move that relieved markets, which were impacted over
the past year by the ups and downs of U.S.-China relations,
Trump stopped short of an immediate end to Hong Kong's
privileges, but said he would start the process.
    Adding to cheer was an official survey from China, the
region's biggest trading partner, which showed an increased
momentum in its services and construction sectors in May.

    In Thailand and the Philippines, it was the first day after
lockdowns were eased.
    Singaporean stocks closed up 1.6%, with conglomerates
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and Jardine Strategic
Holdings Ltd adding 2.8% and 3.4%, respectively. 
    In Malaysia, rubber glove maker Top Glove Corp, up
nearly 17%, sent the index to its highest close in three
months. 
    An increase in demand for gloves due to COVID-19 was stoking
optimism over the firm's third-quarter earnings, set to be
released on June 18 - according to researchers at CGS-CIMB
Securities. 
    In Thailand, the parliament on Sunday passed a 1.9 trillion
baht ($58 billion) package to support its virus-hit economy,
driving the local benchmark to its highest close since
March 6. Gains were underpinned by energy stocks.
    Philippine equities, which rose 1.6%, hit their
highest closing level since mid-April, with big cap financials
such as Security Bank Corp and Metro Pacific
Investments Corp being among the top gainers. 
    Both the Philippine and Malaysian indexes extended their
winning streak to a fourth session, while for Vietnam, it
was a third straight day of gains.
    Indonesian markets were closed for a holiday.   
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2550.86       2510.75      1.60
  Bangkok          1352.37       1342.85      0.71
  Manila           5930.17       5838.84      1.56
  Kuala Lumpur     1490.14       1473.25      1.15
 Ho Chi Minh       878.67        864.47       1.64
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2550.86       3222.83      -20.85
  Bangkok          1352.37       1579.84      -14.40
  Manila           5930.17       7,815.26     -24.12
  Kuala Lumpur     1490.14       1588.76      -6.21
  Ho Chi Minh      878.67        960.99       -8.57
 
 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below