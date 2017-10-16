FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat mirroring broader Asia; S'pore hits over 2-mth high
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 4:52 AM / 5 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat mirroring broader Asia; S'pore hits over 2-mth high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Hanna Paul
    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets started the
week on a positive note with Singapore inching to an over
two-month high, drawing confidence from gains across global
equities.
    Singapore shares were headed for their third straight
winning session, after data showed better-than-expected economic
growth in the third quarter.
    The trade-reliant economy's September export data is due on
Tuesday, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting a fifth
consecutive month of rise in non-oil domestic exports.

    "Singapore reported very strong economic growth, and overall
sentiment in the global economy is on a sustainable pace,
attributed to the inflation on the U.S. side," said Colin Tan,
an analyst from KGI Securities.
    In the United States, soaring gasoline prices helped
consumer prices in September grow the most in eight months, but
underlying inflation remained muted.
    The persistent modest readings in the core CPI are likely to
worry Federal Reserve officials who have been engaged in a
vigorous debate on the inflation path. 
    Sentiment in Asia also got a boost from China's producer
prices outpacing expectations in September on the back of a
construction boom that helped lift base metal prices.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose for a fifth straight session to its highest
since late 2007.
    In Southeast Asia, Indonesian stocks climbed 0.4
percent, ahead of trade balance figures due later in the day.
    Indonesia is expected to post a trade surplus in September,
but smaller than the surplus recorded in August, according to a
Reuters poll.
    Thai stocks rose as much as 0.8 percent, hitting a
fresh 24-year high, with energy stocks driving the gains. The
Prime Minister said last week the country would hold general
elections next year.
    Malaysia's benchmark index was the only one in red
in the region, dipping as much as 0.2 percent. Telecommunication
services sector and financial sector were the two main drags on
the bourse, with telecom giant Axiata Group Bhd
leading the decliners.
    The Philippine stock exchange was closed due to a
transport strike. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0411 GMT
 
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3323.02       3319.11      0.12
  Bangkok          1722.55       1712.48      0.59
  Jakarta          5946.949      5924.124     0.39
  Kuala Lumpur     1751.43       1755.32      -0.22
  Ho Chi Minh      822.59        820.95       0.20
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3323.02       2880.76      15.35
  Bangkok          1722.55       1542.94      11.64
  Jakarta          5946.949      5296.711     12.28
  Kuala Lumpur     1751.43       1641.73      6.68
  Ho Chi Minh      822.59        664.87       23.72
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
