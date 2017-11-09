FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam ends at near 10-yr high; Thailand retreats
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 10:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam ends at near 10-yr high; Thailand retreats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
slightly higher on Thursday, in line with their Asian peers,
with Vietnam closing at a near-decade high for a third
consecutive session.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 edged up and was near a 10-year high hit in the
previous day, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street.
    Sentiment got a boost after data showed China's producer
prices were surprisingly strong in October while consumer
inflation picked up pace, indicating that the world's
second-largest economy remains robust.
    Vietnam inched 0.1 percent higher to levels unseen
since January 2008, buoyed by real estate stocks. Vingroup Joint
Stock Company closed at a record high.
   The Singapore index ended 0.1 percent higher, at a
two-year high for a third consecutive session, as gains in
financials outweighed losses in industrials.
    Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited closed 3.4
percent lower, while the nation's largest lender DBS Group
Holdings ended at its highest in nearly 18 years.
    Philippine shares inched 0.1 percent higher, driven
by industrials and real estate stocks.
    Industrial conglomerate JG Summit Holdings ended
3.2 percent higher, while property developer SM Prime Holdings
 closed 1.2 percent up.
    The country's central bank maintained its benchmark interest
rate at 3 percent as expected, with inflation remaining
manageable despite robust growth in the economy.
    Malaysian benchmark index closed 0.2 percent higher.
Bank Negara Malaysia maintained key interest rate at 3 percent,
although inflation for full-year 2017 is expected to come in at
the higher end of its forecast range of 3-4 percent.

    Thailand stocks ended the day 0.7 percent lower,
snapping three sessions of gains as a rise in consumer
confidence in October failed to cheer investors.
    
   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3423.91       3421.25      0.08
  Bangkok          1703.03       1714.65      -0.68
  Manila           8519.82       8508.49      0.13
  Jakarta          6042.46       6049.384     -0.11
  Kuala Lumpur     1746.81       1744.2       0.15
  Ho Chi Minh      860.4         859.7        0.08
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3423.91       2880.76      18.85
  Bangkok          1703.03       1542.94      10.38
  Manila           8519.82       6840.64      24.55
  Jakarta          6042.46       5296.711     14.08
  Kuala Lumpur     1746.81       1641.73      6.40
  Ho Chi Minh      860.4         664.87       29.41
 

 (Reporting by Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.