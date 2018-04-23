FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 10:20 AM / in 2 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam plunges nearly 4 pct to 2-month low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Most Southeast Asian stock markets fall
    * Singapore sole gainer in the region
    * Vietnam slumps to lowest close in 2 months

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    April 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam stocks plummeted nearly 4
percent on Monday, extending a market rout after a near 7
percent decline over the last two weeks, while most other stock
markets in the region slipped as U.S. bond yields rose to a
multi-year peak. 
    The Vietnam index, the only double-digit percentage
gainer in Southeast Asia this year as of Friday's close, marked
broad-based losses, led by financials and energy stocks.    
    Vietcombank and Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp
 each ended 6.9 percent lower.
    Most other Southeast Asian stock markets slipped, in line
with broader Asia, as U.S. 10-Year treasury yields
hit 2.968 percent, their highest since January 2014, a jump
widely seen as a technical shift in the market following a large
selloff of bonds.
    The Thai index shed 0.6 percent as energy and
financial stocks fell. Oil and gas company PTT Pcl
closed 2.7 percent lower while financial services provider, Siam
Commercial Bank PCl, dropped 1.8 percent. 
    Philippine shares ended marginally lower as financial
stocks weighed on the benchmark.
    BDO Unibank Inc was the biggest drag on the index
and slipped to its lowest close in over five months. The bank
confirmed it deferred a deal to sell a 40 percent stake in rural
bank One Network Bank to a unit of U.S.-based global private
investment firm TPG.
    The Indonesian stock market slipped 0.47 percent,
dragged down by consumer stocks, healthcare and financials. 
    The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks fell
0.68 percent.
    Financials and telecom stocks dragged the Malaysian index
 0.4 percent lower. Index heavyweights CIMB Group
Holdings and fell 0.8 percent, while DiGi.Com
 closed nearly 1 percent lower. 
    Singapore shares were the sole gainers in the region,
erasing earlier losses in the session to close 0.17 percent
higher.
    Singapore's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2
percent in March from a year earlier, compared with a 0.5
percent growth in February, data showed on Monday. 
    
    
    For Asian Companies click;  
    
    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

 STOCK MARKETS                             
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3579.54   3573.38         0.17
 Bangkok         1790.14   1801.28         -0.62
 Manila          7719.47   7726.72         -0.09
 Jakarta         6308.148  6337.695        -0.47
 Kuala Lumpur    1880.36   1887.75         -0.39
 Ho Chi Minh     1076.78   1119.86         -3.85
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore       3579.54   3402.92         5.19
 Bangkok         1790.14   1753.71         2.08
 Manila          7719.47   8558.42         -9.80
 Jakarta         6308.148  6355.654        -0.75
 Kuala Lumpur    1880.36   1796.81         4.65
 Ho Chi Minh     1076.78   984.24          9.40
    

 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
