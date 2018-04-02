FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 4:04 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam scales fresh high, Philippines choppy

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Vietnam gains up to 1.1 pct, most in Southeast Asia
    * Indonesia's March inflation data due later in day 
    * Thai March headline CPI misses forecast

    By Aaron Saldanha
    April 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam shares scaled a record high on
Monday on the back of gains in financials and real estate
stocks, while most other Southeast Asian markets started April
on a sombre note.
    The benchmark Vietnam index rose as much as 1.1
percent to an all-time high of 1,187.55, and has risen more than
20 percent so far this year following a 48 percent gain last
year.
    Real estate firm Vingroup JSC climbed as much as
1.8 percent to a new high and was the biggest contributor to the
main index's gain.
    Philippine shares were little changed in choppy trade
with financials being the top losers.
    The decline in the financials was due to the pricing of the
rights issue of Bank of the Philippine Islands, said
Eagle Equities President Joseph Roxas.
    Bank of the Philippine Islands priced its rights issue at
89.5 pesos per share, a 23.5 percent discount to Wednesday's
closing price. bit.ly/2EcSSZ6
    The Philippine market was shut on Thursday and Friday for
holidays.
    Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands fell as much as 6.2
percent, the most on the main index.
    Thai shares were little changed. Convenience store
operator CP All Pcl fell up to 0.9 percent, while
petroleum firm PTT Pcl dropped as much as 0.7 percent.
    Thailand's annual headline inflation rate picked up in
March, but missed forecasts and was below the central bank's
target range, giving policymakers leeway to keep monetary policy
loose to help economic growth. 
    Indonesian shares rose, boosted by energy stocks and
consumer staples, ahead of March inflation data due later in the
day.
    Annual inflation rate likely rose slightly in March, but
stayed within the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll
showed on Thursday.
    Astra International Tbk PT climbed as much as 2.7
percent.
      
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0359 GMT
    
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3433.73   3427.97         0.17
 Bangkok                1777.19   1776.26         0.05
 Manila                 7980.02   7979.83         0.00
 Jakarta                6228.805  6188.987        0.64
 Kuala Lumpur           1859.53   1863.46         -0.21
 Ho Chi Minh            1187.77   1174.46         1.13
                                                  
 Change so far in 2018                            
 Market                 Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore              3433.73   3402.92         0.91
 Bangkok                1777.19   1753.71         1.34
 Manila                 7980.02   8558.42         -6.76
 Jakarta                6228.805  6355.654        -2.00
 Kuala Lumpur           1859.53   1796.81         3.49
 Ho Chi Minh            1187.77   984.24          20.68
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, additional reporting
by Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
