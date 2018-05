May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy certain assets including Gulf Power Co and Florida City Gas from Southern Co for $5.08 billion.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $6.48 billion, NextEra said.

Southern Co said it plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce its debt.