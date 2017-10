LIMA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp said Friday that its net profit doubled to $401.8 million in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier as sales surged on higher copper prices.

The Arizona-based company, controlled by Grupo Mexico , added that it expects Peru’s government to give it a construction permit for its stalled $1.4 billion Tia Maria project in the first quarter of next year. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)