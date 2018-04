LIMA, April 25 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp has reached a settlement with a company in Peru that had blocked development of its $1.4 billion Tia Maria project with a legal injunction, the company’s chief executive Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters on Wednesday.

Gonzalez said he hopes the government of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra will issue a permit to allow construction of the long-delayed project to begin this year. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)