Southern Water to pay 126 mln stg for operational failures - regulator

June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s water industry regulator said water company Southern Water would pay 126 million pounds ($160.61 million) in penalties and payments to customers for failure in the operation of its sewage treatment sites and misreporting its performance.

The Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) said in a statement on Tuesday a large-scale investigation found that Southern Water failed to operate a number of wastewater treatments works properly, including by not making the necessary investment that led to equipment failures and spills of wastewater into the environment. ($1 = 0.7845 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)