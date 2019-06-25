Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 25, 2019 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Southern Water to pay 126 mln stg for operational failures - regulator

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s water industry regulator said water company Southern Water would pay 126 million pounds ($160.61 million) in penalties and payments to customers for failure in the operation of its sewage treatment sites and misreporting its performance.

The Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) said in a statement on Tuesday a large-scale investigation found that Southern Water failed to operate a number of wastewater treatments works properly, including by not making the necessary investment that led to equipment failures and spills of wastewater into the environment. ($1 = 0.7845 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below