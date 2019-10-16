UPDATE 1-Australia's AGL Energy makes $19 mln bid for telco Southern Phone

(Adds details on deal, shares)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd on Wednesday offered to buy local telecom firm Southern Phone Company, marking its second foray into the telecom sector this year as the energy retailer attempts to further capitalise on its large customer base.

AGL offered A$27.5 million ($18.56 million) for Southern Phone, and said the deal was part of a shift towards becoming a broader service provider.

“The proposal is part of AGL’s plans to pursue growth in the convergence of energy and data,” the company said in a statement.

The energy retailer had earlier in the year made and backed out of two separate takeover attempts for telecom firm Vocus Group Ltd.

AGL said it would maintain Southern’s brand and operations. The offer is subject to being approved by the telecom company’s shareholders.

Southern Phone did not immediately respond to an email seeking a comment.

AGL’s shares were trading about 0.2% higher at 0024 GMT, while the broader market was up about 0.9%.