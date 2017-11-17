UPDATE 1-SouthGobi Resources says CEO arrested in China

(Adds background on CEO)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Friday its chief executive was arrested on Oct. 11 and detained at the Rizhao City Detention Center in China as a suspect in a fraudulent loan case.

SouthGobi’s board has formed a special committee to investigate the charges against Aminbuhe.

Earlier this week, the company said Aminbuhe was on leave and appointed Bing Wang as interim CEO.

Aminbuhe joined SouthGobi as non-executive director in August 2015 and became the CEO a month later.

Before joining SouthGobi, Aminbuhe was a director at National United Resources Holding Ltd.

Vancouver-based SouthGobi, whose primary market is China, operates its flagship coal mine in Mongolia. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)