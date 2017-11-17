FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SouthGobi Resources says CEO arrested in China
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 2:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-SouthGobi Resources says CEO arrested in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background on CEO)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Friday its chief executive was arrested on Oct. 11 and detained at the Rizhao City Detention Center in China as a suspect in a fraudulent loan case.

SouthGobi’s board has formed a special committee to investigate the charges against Aminbuhe.

Earlier this week, the company said Aminbuhe was on leave and appointed Bing Wang as interim CEO.

Aminbuhe joined SouthGobi as non-executive director in August 2015 and became the CEO a month later.

Before joining SouthGobi, Aminbuhe was a director at National United Resources Holding Ltd.

Vancouver-based SouthGobi, whose primary market is China, operates its flagship coal mine in Mongolia. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.