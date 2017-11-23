FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner SouthGobi says in talks with CIC on interest repayment
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
Exchange-traded funds
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2017 / 1:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Miner SouthGobi says in talks with CIC on interest repayment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Vancouver-based coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Thursday it had not paid any interest on a convertible debenture to China Investment Corporation (CIC) and was in talks with CIC regarding a repayment plan.

The news comes nearly a week after SouthGobi said its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Aminbuhe was arrested on Oct. 11 and detained in China as a suspect in a fraudulent loan case.

It was not immediately clear if that loan was the one related to CIC.

“While the company believes that an agreement will be reached, there is no assurance that an agreement will be concluded on terms favourable to the company or at all,” the firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

“In such event, the value of the company’s common shares could be materially and negatively affected,” it added.

The total cash interest payments and associated fees, which were due and payable to CIC on Nov. 19, amounted to $17.8 million. The company is also obliged to issue $4 million worth of payment-in-kind interest shares to CIC the same day.

Hong Kong shares of SouthGobi slid 1.5 percent in early trade, lagging a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark index. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.