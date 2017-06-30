FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
S.Korea buys 4,000 T of aluminium for Sept
#Switzerland Market Report
June 30, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korea buys 4,000 T of aluminium for Sept

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 4,000 tonnes
of aluminium for September 20 arrival via tenders that closed on
Friday, state-run Public Procurement Service (PPS) said on its
website  www.g2b.go.kr.
 
    
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)  ORIGIN      SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE)
         2,000   Australia   Glencore Int'l AG/$108.85
         2,000   Australia   Glencore Int'l AG/$102.25
    
    * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices. 
    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

