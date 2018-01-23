S.Korea to ban cryptocurrency traders from using anonymous bank accounts

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Korea will ban the use of anonymous bank accounts in cryptocurrency trading from Jan. 30, the nation’s financial regulator said on Tuesday.
Local cryptocurrency traders will not be allowed to make deposits into their virtual coin exchange wallets unless the name on their bank account matches the account name in cryptocurrency exchanges, Kim Yong-beom, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission told a news conference in Seoul.
Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes