SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s financial regulator chief says the government is considering shutting down all local virtual currency exchanges in a national policy committee meeting on Thursday.

“(The government) is considering both shutting down all local virtual currency exchanges or just the ones who have been violating the law,” said Choi Jong-ku, chief of Financial Services Commission, to a question from a parliament member. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)