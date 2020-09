UK's Raab to visit Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will visit the heavily guarded Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, according to a government schedule of his trip.

“The Foreign Secretary is traveling to South Korea and Vietnam this week,” the government said. “During his visit he will meet his counterparts, visit the DMZ between South Korea and the DPRK and open the UK-Vietnam Health Conference.”

The so-called Demilitarized Zone which divides the Korean Peninsula was established in 1953. It is one of the most heavily guarded borders in the world with more than a million North Korean soldiers stationed nearby.

(This story refiles to fix headline)