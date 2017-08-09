S.Korea 5-yr CDS at 14-month high on heightened Pyongyang-U.S. tension

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to South Korea in the credit default swaps market rose on Wednesday to the highest since June 2016, reacting to a sharp increase in tensions between Pyongyang and the United States.

Data from IHS Markit showed five-year CDS for South Korea at 61 basis points, after closing at 57 bps on Wednesday.

North Korea's threat of a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam has rattled world markets and pushed Seoul's stock exchange and the won currency to multi-week lows. Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump told Pyongyang any threat to the U.S. would be met with "fire and fury" . (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)