FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea 5-yr CDS at 14-month high on heightened Pyongyang-U.S. tension
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korea 5-yr CDS at 14-month high on heightened Pyongyang-U.S. tension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to South Korea in the credit default swaps market rose on Wednesday to the highest since June 2016, reacting to a sharp increase in tensions between Pyongyang and the United States.

Data from IHS Markit showed five-year CDS for South Korea at 61 basis points, after closing at 57 bps on Wednesday.

North Korea’s threat of a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam has rattled world markets and pushed Seoul’s stock exchange and the won currency to multi-week lows. Earlier U.S. President Donald Trump told Pyongyang any threat to the U.S. would be met with “fire and fury” . (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.