Bank of Korea to extend unlimited repo operations for one month by July

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank on Thursday said it will extend its temporary offer of an unlimited amount of money through repo operations, due to end in June, for another month, to funnel cash to money markets taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Repo auctions will be held every Tuesday in July, while the bank would actively provide liquidity even through irregular repo operations should volatility in financial market rises, the BOK said in a statement. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Catherine Evans)