SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank on Tuesday said it will conduct outright purchase of treasury bonds worth about 5 trillion won ($4.21 billion) until the end of 2020 to soak up the public debt issuance that is expected to increase in the months to come.

The Bank of Korea also said it will take steps to stabilise financial markets if bond yield are volatile. ($1 = 1,186.3700 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim. Editing by Louise Heavens)