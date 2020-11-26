South Korea's Moon vows to work with China to end war, build peace on Korean peninsula: Blue House

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, October 28, 2020. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that he will continue to work with China to end war and build lasting peace on the Korean peninsula, his office said.

Moon made the remarks at a meeting with visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who told him that bilateral ties will overcome the coronavirus pandemic to forge an advanced partnership, the presidential Blue House said.