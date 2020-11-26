South Korea, China top diplomats vow to work on Xi visit, North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of South Korea and China pledged on Thursday to work together to advance bilateral ties and tackle regional and global issues including stalled nuclear talks involving North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi who arrived in Seoul late on Wednesday, after spending two days in Tokyo amid talk of a trip to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two held “extensive, in-depth” discussions on a Xi visit and other issues of mutual interests, South Korean foreign ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam told a briefing.

Wang told Kang his visit was to highlight the importance of bilateral relations as the two countries cooperate as “strategic partners” on defending regional peace and stability and promote global governance.

“The COVID-19 crisis could not defeat the citizens of our two countries,” he said at the start of the meeting, through an interpreter.

“The bilateral ties have overcome the COVID-19 ordeals and are showing their strength and ever more vigour.”

When asked whether Xi would visit this year, Wang told reporters that both sides were working to facilitate “conditions” for it, including the COVID-19 situation.

Kang thanked Wang for the visit, expressing hopes for an exchange of views to deepen cooperation on issues including North Korea, the pandemic and economic recovery ahead of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral relations in 2022.

“I am also looking forward to discussing ways to stably manage the fluid situation on the Korean peninsula and to foster conditions to move forward our efforts to build lasting peace,” she said.

The ministerial talks come as both countries explore the possibility of Xi visiting Seoul, just as the United States is gearing up for a new administration under Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Xi’s trip had been expected early this year but was postponed by the pandemic disrupting the diplomatic calendar.

Kang exchanged views on the incoming U.S. administration with Wang, who expressed ‘hopes’ for its North Korea policy, a Seoul official told reporters on condition of anonymity citing the closed-door meeting.

Wang reiterated resistance toward a U.S. missile defence system installed in South Korea in 2017, while Kang called for lifting of restrictions Beijing had imposed on cultural exchanges, the official said.

Seoul and Washington say the system is designed to counter North Korean missile threats but China fears it undercuts its security interests.

Wang is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Moon Jae-in, among other officials.

Wang is the second senior Chinese diplomat to visit South Korea since the coronavirus emerged in China late last year, following an August trip by Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party Politburo.