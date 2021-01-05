Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

S.Korea expects semiconductor exports to rise 10% this year

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South Korea expects semiconductor exports to rise more than 10% in 2021, marking a second year of robust demand as the coronavirus pandemic spurs companies to add bandwidth for remote work and consumers to invest in premium devices.

Chip exports, which account for nearly a fifth of the country’s total export value, rose 5.6% in 2020 to $99.2 billion, according to trade ministry data.

The ministry said increasing demand for DRAM memory chips will drive prices higher this year.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

