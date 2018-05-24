REFILE-South Korean won falls 0.6 percent after Trump cancels summit

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The South Korean won fell on Thursday versus the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled a summit with North Korea that had been scheduled for next month.

The won was down 0.6 percent on the day, taking a sharp leg lower to a session low of 1,084.15 per dollar after the summit was called off, even though North Korea followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels at its nuclear test site. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Sujata Rao)