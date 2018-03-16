FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
March 16, 2018 / 8:24 AM / in 15 hours

CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 amount of bonds sold on Thursday)

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments has sold about 1.2 trillion won ($1.13 billion) worth of its Korea treasury bond holdings this week, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

“It seems (Franklin) Templeton has trimmed its KTB positions, selling about 700 billion won yesterday and more today,” one of the source said, declining to be named due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

Another market participant said the Templeton fund trimming the KTBs this week isn’t a surprise as the fund has been frequently selling Korean bonds at the end of each quarter as part of its portfolio adjustment.

$1 = 1,065.9900 won Reporting by Yena Park, Cynthia Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.