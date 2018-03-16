CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk - sources

(Corrects paragraph 2 amount of bonds sold on Thursday)

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments has sold about 1.2 trillion won ($1.13 billion) worth of its Korea treasury bond holdings this week, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

“It seems (Franklin) Templeton has trimmed its KTB positions, selling about 700 billion won yesterday and more today,” one of the source said, declining to be named due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

Another market participant said the Templeton fund trimming the KTBs this week isn’t a surprise as the fund has been frequently selling Korean bonds at the end of each quarter as part of its portfolio adjustment.