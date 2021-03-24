S.Korea parliament approves $13.1 bln extra budget

SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s parliament on Thursday approved a 14.9 trillion won ($13.13 billion) supplementary budget to boost aid for small businesses and those taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic and safeguard jobs.

That is expected to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio to a record 48.2% for this year, up from 43.9% last year.

The overall amount was nearly unchanged from the 15 trillion won extra budget initially proposed by the government earlier in March. ($1 = 1,135.0000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)