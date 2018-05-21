FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 7:33 AM / in an hour

S.Korea says to spend 70 pct of extra budget within two months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s vice finance minister said on Monday the government would spend over 70 percent of its approved supplementary budget in the coming two months to ease high youth unemployment.

The country’s parliament passed an extra budget bill worth of 3.83 trillion Korean won ($3.53 billion), proposed by the government in April, in a plenary session on Monday.

“I’m sure (the extra budget) will be a great help to cut high youth unemployment,” said Kim Yong-jin at a Monday’s meeting in Seoul, adding that 70 percent of the budget will be spent within two months.

He expects the total amount to spent by the end of this year. ($1 = 1,085.5500 won) (Reporting by Shinhyung Lee, Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

