S.Korea's finance minister says supplementary budget needed

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Monday he has advised the government to start the review and execution of a supplementary budget to cushion the impact of the coronavirus.

“I have suggested the speedy review of a supplementary budget and announce the plan shortly,” Hong said in his Facebook post.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday said the government should review drafting a supplementary budget after coordinating with the parliament. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Alex Richardson)

