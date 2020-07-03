S.Korea's parliament approves third extra budget, of 35.1 trln won

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - South Korea’s parliament on Friday approved a supplementary budget of 35.1 trillion won ($29.3 billion) to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The passage of the third supplementary budget this year will raise the government debt to 43.5% of gross national product from 41.4%, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Total fiscal spending to fight the pandemic amounts to about 277 trillion won, according to the ministry. ($1 = 1,199.0300 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kevin Liffey)