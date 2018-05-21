FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 21, 2018 / 3:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's parliament cuts supplementary budget allocation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s parliament reduced a supplementary budget to 3.83 trillion Korean won ($3.54 billion) in a plenary session on Monday, said the finance ministry in a statement.

The parliament initially approved a 3.88 trillion won ($3.58 billion) supplementary budget bill on Sunday.

The extra spending by President Moon Jae-in’s government’s aims to boost business subsidies to help reduce high youth unemployment. ($1 = 1,082.7000 won) ($1 = 1,083.4000 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim, Cynthia Kim Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.