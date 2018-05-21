S.Korea's parliament cuts supplementary budget allocation

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s parliament reduced a supplementary budget to 3.83 trillion Korean won ($3.54 billion) in a plenary session on Monday, said the finance ministry in a statement.

The parliament initially approved a 3.88 trillion won ($3.58 billion) supplementary budget bill on Sunday.

The extra spending by President Moon Jae-in’s government’s aims to boost business subsidies to help reduce high youth unemployment. ($1 = 1,082.7000 won) ($1 = 1,083.4000 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim, Cynthia Kim Editing by Eric Meijer)