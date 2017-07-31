FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
S.Korea to keep rates accommodative for now, will review if growth picks up
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 31, 2017 / 3:00 AM / 16 days ago

S.Korea to keep rates accommodative for now, will review if growth picks up

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Monday that moderate inflationary pressure merits the bank keeping its interest rates accommodative for now, but it will review and adjust monetary policy if growth remains strong.

"Economic growth will be solid but inflationary pressure won't be strong from the demand-side, which warrants the bank maintaining its accommodative policies," the bank said in its twice-yearly report on monetary policy.

"Meanwhile, the extent of monetary policy easing may need adjusting should the economic recovery continue and show stronger signs of growth. The bank will review such possibility going forward."

The benchmark interest rate is at a record-low 1.25 percent, having been cut eight times since early 2012.

The bank sees sharp improvement in exports and recovering private consumption driving growth, in Asia's fourth largest economy, to 2.8 percent this year with demand for South Korean memory chips and petrochemical products expected to stay robust.

The bank will closely monitor the ununwinding of the U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet, as the mooted reduction of its assets could increase capital outflow risks from emerging economies, the report said.

Still, the BOK's assessment is that the Fed reducing its holdings would have a limited impact on South Korean financial markets because the process would be gradual.

Most analysts believe the central bank will keep borrowing costs unchanged for the rest of this year, before it considers starting to normalise rates next year.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.