BOK official says Korea core inflation lags overall economic improvement

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A voting member of South Korea’s central bank policy board on Friday said the nation’s demand-side inflationary pressure is lagging overall improvement in economic activity.

“Our economic activities continue to improve steadily, thanks to the favorable global conditions, for example, and despite the recent uncertainties surrounding our domestic and overseas conditions,” Yoon Myun-shik, Senior Deputy Governor at the Bank of Korea said in a speech in Seoul.

“But core inflation, which reflects our demand-side inflationary pressures, is still in the mid-1 percent range,” Yoon said.

The comments come as the nation’s headline inflation eased to the slowest in 10 months in October, raising doubts about the bank’s next steps. Market participants have been expecting the bank to raise rates for the first time in over six years at its Nov. 30 meeting.

October’s core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel prices, was an annual 1.3 percent, down from September’s 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)