S.Korea c.bank accepts $4.23 bln in bids for 91-day repo operation

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Thursday it accepted 5.25 trillion won ($4.23 billion) in bids from financial institutions for 91-day repurchase (repo) agreements at the rate of 0.78%, a move intended to calm money markets hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first auction of the short-term borrowing tool held by the Bank of Korea after announcing its own version of quantitative easing last week.

The Bank of Korea said it will buy an unlimited amount of bonds via repo auctions every week through the end of June, which will allow more financial institutions to borrow money at the repo rate of no higher than 0.85%.

The bank also said the repo rates will not be set below the current policy interest rate of 0.75% as it could “give the market a misleading rate cut signal, regardless of actual rate decisions.”

In mid-March, the central bank slashed the key rates by 50 basis points to a record low in its largest policy easing since the global financial crisis.

A bank official told Reuters that the demand was slightly greater than expected, with brokerages in the lead.

Future auctions will be held every Tuesday.