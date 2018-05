SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank chief on Thursday said it was difficult to be optimistic about the economy as jobs growth remained tepid.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol was speaking at an inauguration ceremony of the Bank of Korea’s new board member Lim Ji-won, who begins her four-year term on Wednesday. (Reporting by Seunggyu Lim, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)