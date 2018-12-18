S.Korea c.bank chief says household debt growth still high

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank chief said household debt growth has fallen slightly but was still high, while the prospects for economic growth and inflation were little changed from projections made in October.

“On the financial stability aspect, household debt growth has fallen somewhat but you have to note that the rate has fallen from a very high level,” Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said during a year-end dinner meeting with reporters late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sam Holmes)