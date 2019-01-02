S.Korea c.bank chief says inflation forecast could be revised down

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank chief indicated on Wednesday that the bank is likely to cut its inflation forecast this month when it releases a scheduled revised outlook.

“The inflation (forecast) could be lowered from projected earlier,” Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters.

The Bank of Korea projected in October that inflation could reach 1.7 percent in 2019.

Lee added that he did not expect oil prices to fall this much, noting the monetary policy will equally consider macroeconomy and financial stabilities. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Michael Perry)