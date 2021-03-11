S.Korea c.bank flags chances of faster-than-expected inflation pace

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank on Thursday warned that consumer inflation could gain traction at a faster-than-expected pace with the ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

“Inflation could temporarily increase due to normalization of economic activities with ongoing vaccination, and as pent-up demand shows up,” the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in its monetary policy report.

South Korea’s consumer inflation accelerated to a 13-month high in February on improving domestic demand and rising global oil prices, further signalling a gradual recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The BOK in February raised this year’s inflation outlook to 1.3% from 1.0% earlier, while keeping the policy interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50%.

The BOK also said it will closely monitor local bond yields of long-term maturity and take appropriate measures should volatilities worsen.