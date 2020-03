SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Wednesday it would hold a repo auction for 1 trillion won ($793.5 million) on Thursday to add fresh capital into brokerages.

The repo auction will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday. ($1 = 1,260.2900 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Joori Roh Editing by Mark Heinrich)